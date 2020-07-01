Ranking Dolphins' five biggest 2020 salary cap bargains

Interesting bit on Roberts, perhaps Cox gets cut? Save a roster spot for another position? How often does Gailey use a FB? We did have Rob Konrad last time Gailey worked for the dolphins, and he was utilized.
5. LB Elandon Roberts
2020 salary cap hit: $2 million
This was one of my favorite under-the-radar free agent signings of the offseason. Head coach Brian Flores knows Elandon Roberts extremely well from their days in New England together, and the inside linebacker will be a very strong addition to Miami's front seven.
With the Patriots
in 2019, Roberts totaled 29 tackles, which was a dip from his usual production of 60-plus tackles on a given year. That was likely due to the 26-year-old playing both ways throughout the season, lining up at fullback on the offensive side of the ball. Roberts also logged 32% of New England's special teams snaps. With the Dolphins, Roberts could continue to bring that versatility to the table or be a bruising thumper in the middle of the defense.