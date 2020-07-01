Ranking Dolphins' five biggest 2020 salary cap bargains

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
1,956
Reaction score
4,468
Location
Miami, FL
Interesting bit on Roberts, perhaps Cox gets cut? Save a roster spot for another position? How often does Gailey use a FB? We did have Rob Konrad last time Gailey worked for the dolphins, and he was utilized.


5. LB Elandon Roberts
2020 salary cap hit: $2 million

This was one of my favorite under-the-radar free agent signings of the offseason. Head coach Brian Flores knows Elandon Roberts extremely well from their days in New England together, and the inside linebacker will be a very strong addition to Miami's front seven.

With the Patriots in 2019, Roberts totaled 29 tackles, which was a dip from his usual production of 60-plus tackles on a given year. That was likely due to the 26-year-old playing both ways throughout the season, lining up at fullback on the offensive side of the ball. Roberts also logged 32% of New England's special teams snaps. With the Dolphins, Roberts could continue to bring that versatility to the table or be a bruising thumper in the middle of the defense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom