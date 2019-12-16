Ranking NFL Front Offices Going Into 2019

I don't know why the Bills are so low, they have done a pretty good job the last few years. We belong near the bottom, but I wouldn't say dead last. Jets are worse off than we are.



That being said, Grier has not proven to be even remotely successful at drafting throughout his career. He had one good draft in total and has been with the organization for 20 yrs of crap drafting. I'm trying to be optimistic about this offseason, but judging by last offseason there isn't too much hope he won't screw this up.