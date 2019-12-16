Ranking NFL Front Offices Going Into 2019

lol. So put aside Krafts rub and tugs. Put aside the current cheating scandal. Put aside the first cheating scandal. And NE FO is indeed the cream of the crop.
 
I don't know why the Bills are so low, they have done a pretty good job the last few years. We belong near the bottom, but I wouldn't say dead last. Jets are worse off than we are.

That being said, Grier has not proven to be even remotely successful at drafting throughout his career. He had one good draft in total and has been with the organization for 20 yrs of crap drafting. I'm trying to be optimistic about this offseason, but judging by last offseason there isn't too much hope he won't screw this up.
 
Just the picture of Ross puts us last. The Jets were ranked too high. Ravens not high enough.
 
Lol @ Browns at 8. You have all these prima donnas wanting off the team because you hired a weak *** leader as HC. Browns should be right back to 32 after this mismanagement of talent.
 
This was written prior to the start of the season. I'm sure the rankings would be different today.
 
My point exactly lol Like, do you think they will be ranking the Dolphins' last to start next season? Really depends on the draft and FA, doesn't it? Perceptions can change in a hurry.
 
The guy that had to be talked out of taking Johnny Manziel by his son to make the Zack Martin pick? I wouldn’t give that old **** too much credit for his draft picks.
 
The article shows that even those who are purported to hit more, often under-perform in relation to the perceived acumen of their FOs. See the Browns and Falcons.
 
This is one of the worst articles I have ever seen written and I am not even talking about their rating of Miami.
Right of the bat Jets and Skins should be the worst two. The Jets literally had a palace coup a few months before the season started?
Skins? Bruce Allen is a disaster ran off anyone who challenged his authority and Dan Snyder is easily bottom 5 worst int he league.
CIncy doesnt scout and essentially under invests.

Baltimore should be top 3
Agree that Buffalo should be top ten.


What a joke
 
Wow, Ravens too low, SF too low, Buffalo too low, Raiders imo too low

Philly too high, Falcons too high, Browns too high for picking the wrong HC and too many primadonas, Bears way too high

ah whatever....who cares anyway
 
Yeah, it seems very uninformed overall. Leaves me wondering who among the so-called experts knows their stuff about it anyway? At the time, that seemed the most comprehensive and up to date assessment I could find on NFL FO's as a whole. If you know of better sources, link'em up!
 
