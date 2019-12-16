Ranking NFL Front Offices Going Into 2019

ATL_PHIN_FAN
Winner Under Construction
It's interesting to read this article, then check how their teams have actually done this year. It doesn't seem to me that apparent respectability of FO always equals success or failure on the field. The Eagles, Bills, Falcons, Browns and Titans being notable outliers this year.
https://www.yardbarker.com/nfl/articles/ranking_the_nfl_front_offices_heading_into_the_season/s1__29893376#slide_32
