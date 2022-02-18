Ranking NFL Offseason Resources for 2022 | Over the Cap Ranking NFL Offseason Resources for 2022 | Over the Cap

Miami has to be kicking themselves for last years trade up. Even if they are happy with their receiver they only rank 18th in draft capital when they should have been much stronger. The team has a ton of cap room, the most in the NFL, to go shopping with and the 8th least snaps to replace so they have all kinds of flexibility. Expectations will be high for them next year given Tua entering his third year to go along with a new coach and presumably many new toys on the team.