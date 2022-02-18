 Ranking NFL Offseason Resources for 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ranking NFL Offseason Resources for 2022

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
47,155
Reaction score
42,327
Age
57
Location
So Cal

Ranking NFL Offseason Resources for 2022 | Over the Cap

Ranking NFL Offseason Resources for 2022 | Over the Cap
overthecap.com

1645167820079.png

5. Dolphins- Avg. Rank 9.0

Miami has to be kicking themselves for last years trade up. Even if they are happy with their receiver they only rank 18th in draft capital when they should have been much stronger. The team has a ton of cap room, the most in the NFL, to go shopping with and the 8th least snaps to replace so they have all kinds of flexibility. Expectations will be high for them next year given Tua entering his third year to go along with a new coach and presumably many new toys on the team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom