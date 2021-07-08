Dolph N.Fan
Ranking the top 10 teams of the Super Bowl era: '78 Steelers, '72 Dolphins battle for top spot
There are the greatest NFL teams of the past 55 seasons
2. 1972 Miami Dolphins
Nearly 50 years later, the '72 Dolphins remain the NFL's only perfect team. They featured a dominant "No Name" defense (led by Nick Buoniconti, Manny Fernandez and Super Bowl MVP Jake Scott) that allowed 17 points or less 14 times. Miami's offense boasted the first pair of teammates to each run for over 1,000 yards in a season in Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris. When the Dolphins did throw, Miami fans were treated to the balletic play of Hall of Fame receiver Paul Warfield.
- 17-0 overall record (including playoffs)
- Featured the league's top-ranked offense and defense
- Shut out Washington's offense in Super Bowl VII
Hungry to avenge their 24-3 loss to the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI, Don Shula's team did not lose a single game en route to defeating the Browns and Steelers (on the road, no less) in the playoffs before out-playing Washington in Super Bowl VII. Miami would have recorded the only shutout in Super Bowl history if not for one of the most iconic blunders in NFL history. The Dolphins can continue to take pride in being the NFL's only unblemished team, but the fact that they faced just one team (an 8-6 Chiefs team) that finished with a winning record during the regular-season left them one spot off the top of this list.
I'm surprised that Miami team is ranked so high mainly because the haters always point to how "soft' miami's schedule was that year. But then again this is CBS and not ESPN.