Ranking the Trade Partners for Pick #3

Probably the best scenario for Miami with that #3 overall pick is a trade down option. With three quarterbacks talked about as potential franchise players, the Dolphins figure to get a lot of offers and, potentially, a bountiful number of picks in return. Here's how I see Miami's best options.



#7 Detroit

The Lions have a new coach in Dan Campbell and will likely trade Matthew Stafford. Potentially that means a rookie coach and a rookie quarterback, which usually spells something close to disaster. In other words, Detroit should be picking high in 2022. If I'm Miami, I get that #1 pick in 2022, the #7 pick this year and a 2nd rounder in 2021. Moving down to #7, Smith, Chase or Waddle should be available.



#8 Carolina

The Panthers are rumored to be in the running for Watson. If the Panthers make that trade, you can cross them off the list. I think staying in the top 10 enables Miami to get one of the top three receivers. Once again, it should net the Dolphns a 2022 #1 pick and other high picks.



#4 Atlanta

This trade partner would make sense if Miami has to have, say, have Smith and he is still on the board at #3. If Atlanta is ready to move on, or trade Matt Ryan and they are seeking a quarterback, the Dolphins would still get Smith at #4. The compensation wouldn't be large compared to other trades, but maybe you get the Falcons 2nd rounder in 2021. I want another pick in the second round, as I think Miami can get another starter there.



#9 Denver

A little more questionable if all three wide receivers are available, but the Broncos definitely need a quarterback upgrade. There defense is good. I could also see them picking close to top 10 in 2022.



#12 San Francisco

This is an interesting one for me. You are, most likely, not going to be able to draft Smith, Chase or Waddle. But in a 49er trade, I'd request Brandon Ayuk and picks. They are another team rumored to be in the Watson chase.



#5 Cincinnati

If the Bengals want Sewell, Miami could trade down a couple of spots and likely get Smith, although Atlanta could draft a wide receiver.