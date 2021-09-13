DolphinsTalk
Rapid Takeaways from Dolphins Week 1 Victory Over New England - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 17-16 at Gillette Stadium for the 2nd time in the Brian Flores era. Miami won after Xavien Howard forced & recovered a fumble in the Red Zone, and the Dolphins ran down the clock to secure the win. Here are some rapid takeaways from this afternoon’s game...
