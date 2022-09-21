Rating the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season for all 32 teams

andyahs
Miami Dolphins
The arly surprise: The Dolphins have the league-leading passing attack
The verdict: Real. Tua Tagovailoa might not finish this season as the NFL's leading passer, but the Dolphins' ability to move the ball through the air is legitimate. Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will each finish the year with more than 1,000 yards receiving if they stay healthy and Tagovailoa proved in Week 2 he can command this Mike McDaniel-led offense. It's a new day in South Florida
Are the Eagles this good? Are the Bengals this bad? We rated 32 early-season NFL surprises
Jalen Hurts looks like an MVP candidate, the Bills are laying waste to the league, and the Bengals have first-half offensive issues.
www.espn.com