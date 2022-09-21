 Rating the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season for all 32 teams | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rating the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season for all 32 teams

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,403
Reaction score
37,250
Location
Bahamas
Miami Dolphins

The arly surprise: The Dolphins have the league-leading passing attack

The verdict: Real. Tua Tagovailoa might not finish this season as the NFL's leading passer, but the Dolphins' ability to move the ball through the air is legitimate. Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will each finish the year with more than 1,000 yards receiving if they stay healthy and Tagovailoa proved in Week 2 he can command this Mike McDaniel-led offense. It's a new day in South Florida

www.espn.com

Are the Eagles this good? Are the Bengals this bad? We rated 32 early-season NFL surprises

Jalen Hurts looks like an MVP candidate, the Bills are laying waste to the league, and the Bengals have first-half offensive issues.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom