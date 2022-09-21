Rating the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season for all 32 teams

Are the Eagles this good? Are the Bengals this bad? We rated 32 early-season NFL surprises Jalen Hurts looks like an MVP candidate, the Bills are laying waste to the league, and the Bengals have first-half offensive issues.

Miami DolphinsThe arly surprise: The Dolphins have the league-leading passing attackThe verdict: Real. Tua Tagovailoa might not finish this season as the NFL's leading passer, but the Dolphins' ability to move the ball through the air is legitimate. Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will each finish the year with more than 1,000 yards receiving if they stay healthy and Tagovailoa proved in Week 2 he can command this Mike McDaniel-led offense. It's a new day in South Florida