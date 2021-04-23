Ravens have 27 and 31 now

Good Grief you would think they would know.No. But that trade for Brown shows you the Oline is still the most important group position in football. No matter how great Mahomes is you cant win big games if your line fails.
Sewell haters might take note that Grief knows this as well.
Hmmmmm sounds like a plan? They want a WR. Perhaps Bateman or Moore tickle their fancy?Maybe they'd send them to us for #18. That'd be nice.
They just sent Brown away, maybe they'd like Teven Jenkins?
According to the draft value chart #27 and #31, almost exactly equals #18 and #50.
It's a thought.
According to the chart, I think they'd have to throw in their 6th rounder. I don't have it up any longer, but I think that's what it said.27+31=58
18+50=68
I would do that trade, provided that they throw in 10 to make up the difference
According to the chart, I think they'd have to throw in their 6th rounder. I don't have it up any longer, but I think that's what it said.
Sewell haters might take note that Grief knows this as well.
Easy to make the trade for KC when they have elite talent elsewhere.No. But that trade for Brown shows you the Oline is still the most important group position in football. No matter how great Mahomes is you cant win big games if your line fails.
Sewell haters might take note that Grief knows this as well.