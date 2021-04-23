 Ravens have 27 and 31 now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ravens have 27 and 31 now

Jssanto

Jssanto

Does this mean anything to us? Do they need to trade up for a specific need?
 
Danny

Danny

it means nothing to us.....unless they use both those picks to move in front of us at 18 which I don't see happening
 
R

RMLogic

No. But that trade for Brown shows you the Oline is still the most important group position in football. No matter how great Mahomes is you cant win big games if your line fails.
Sewell haters might take note that Grief knows this as well.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Maybe they'd send them to us for #18. That'd be nice.

They just sent Brown away, maybe they'd like Teven Jenkins?
 
andyahs

andyahs

Good Grief you would think they would know.
 
1

1972forever

It means the Chiefs fully understand the need to have an excellent offensive line, even if you have the best QB in the league and excellent skill position players on offense.
The Chiefs have now added two pro bowl caliber offensive linemen to their roster through free agency and now with this trade. Hopefully what this will mean for the Dolphins is they will recognize they need to keep adding quality talent to their offensive line because right now they still have a below average offensive line.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Hmmmmm sounds like a plan? They want a WR. Perhaps Bateman or Moore tickle their fancy?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

According to the draft value chart #27 and #31, almost exactly equals #18 and #50.

It's a thought.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

They are about one or two OL pieces away from winning the Super Bowl again, alone, with Mahomes as the QB..no matter how good the defense is..so makes sense..are we? No!
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

I was just seeing who was awake at this point.

At the end of the day it's not rocket appliances. Once we pick, it will be water under the fridge anyways
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

The chiefs have two new pro-bowl caliber OL that were both 3rd round picks.

We do not have to take Sewel with 6 in order to have a successful line. We need to develop the players we have to add some FIREPOWER if we are going to compete!!!
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

Easy to make the trade for KC when they have elite talent elsewhere.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

If they trade up it will likely be for a WR. They are rumored to be interested in Ali Villanueva as a stop gap.
 
