Ravens & Jets bottom 2 pass defense, Panthers top Pass defense tough challenge

Offence well passing game has played much better last 3 weeks but to be fair our last 3 games have been against 3 out of the 6 worst pass defences by average yards allowed, see picture. We passed for approx 10 yards more then the Ravens average and 10 less then the Jets average.



Last loss was against against the Bills No2 pas defence and on Sunday we play the No1 passing defence, again going on average yards allowed.



A big challenge for Tua and the offence. My exceptions for this game are quite different from last Sunday. Last few weeks he’s taken advantage of blown coverages and looked down field more, which is a good improvement. Next step force a good defence into mistakes.



Interesting game coming up against the Panthers. Similar record to us but they’ve just resigned Cam Newton and have Christian McCaffrey back. Is QB the type of QB who can take advantage of the cover zero? Is he accurate enough and quick enough thinking. I think that’ll be key to the game but stoping McCaffrey will a challenge in itself.