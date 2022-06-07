 RB Information ..Q up the Crickets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RB Information ..Q up the Crickets

Not a lot of interesting topics so I'd add another boarder line topic not heard of much lately.

The RB's ? Hearing crickets an almost nothing except that rookie White is looking good, knowing Mostert is out healing till hopefully Gm. 1.
But just crickets at practices.
Hearing a overload of anything pertaining to Tua, Breaking ! 'Tua wakes up and gets out of bed on the left side, Oh No.... but had his feet in the right position to complete the landing..... "Look for a trade at some point" Florio (the sports hasbeen).

Hearing a lot of scrambled info on the OL . So and so playing 1st. string, Who is there, will be starting, I don't know swirched to somewhere...alls good with the OL though lately hearing they've been not so good in their shorts Deiter mental draw backs and Williams a bit of trouble hicking the ball. Oh well it's the OL who gives a crap.

Wr's hear stuff all the time..

Whats with the crickets and barely any mention of RB's in the offense ....why ? First thing that comes to my mind is so and so, who, and I don't know, possibly not doing their job...Oh almost forgot Not doing their job is fighting for an opening...

Figure it might be entertaining to see the reasoning drawn up in here knowing that there would be No excuses made up...ha ha.

So why no infor on the RB"s ?
 
Nothing that is happening now for anyone really matters. It's hard to judge backs in practices, unless a WR does something spectacular or horrible it's the same.

Wake me up when the preseason starts.
 
Nothing that is happening now for anyone really matters. It's hard to judge backs in practices, unless a WR does something spectacular or horrible it's the same.

Wake me up when the preseason starts.
D- in the excuse dept. Come on guys we can do better.... You might miss some great stuff sleeping till pre season. But seeing things don't matter now is kind of ???????
 
cuzinvinny said:
D- in the excuse dept. Come on guys we can do better.... You might miss some great stuff sleeping till pre season. But seeing things don't matter now is kind of ???????
They don't particularly matter. The results are irrelevant, it's the reps and learning the system. I'm not taking anything from how so and so looks at this point, positive or negative.

Caring about this time of year is how you end up thinking a guy like Nanee is primed to be a #1 and Chris Hogan is the next Welker.
 
Couldn't be better. Thanks for asking though. But more interesting is do you see a reason there has been no mention of our RB's? Or you also see it as a non question.

Maybe a non question but I do find it intriguing. Especially hearing about all other offensive positions. I'd think with all the new guys we would have heard atleast a little bit of info of on the field stuff. Oh well...
 
cuzinvinny said:
Couldn't be better. Thanks for asking though. But more interesting is do you see a reason there has been no mention of our RB's? Or you also see it as a non question.

Maybe a non question but I do find it intriguing. Especially hearing about all other offensive positions. I'd think with all the new guys we would have heard atleast a little bit of info of on the field stuff. Oh well...
It's too early.

I'll worry about that stuff once TC starts.
 
cuzinvinny said:
Not a lot of interesting topics so I'd add another boarder line topic not heard of much lately.

The RB's ? Hearing crickets an almost nothing except that rookie White is looking good, knowing Mostert is out healing till hopefully Gm. 1.
But just crickets at practices.
Hearing a overload of anything pertaining to Tua, Breaking ! 'Tua wakes up and gets out of bed on the left side, Oh No.... but had his feet in the right position to complete the landing..... "Look for a trade at some point" Florio (the sports hasbeen).

Hearing a lot of scrambled info on the OL . So and so playing 1st. string, Who is there, will be starting, I don't know swirched to somewhere...alls good with the OL though lately hearing they've been not so good in their shorts Deiter mental draw backs and Williams a bit of trouble hicking the ball. Oh well it's the OL who gives a crap.

Wr's hear stuff all the time..

Whats with the crickets and barely any mention of RB's in the offense ....why ? First thing that comes to my mind is so and so, who, and I don't know, possibly not doing their job...Oh almost forgot Not doing their job is fighting for an opening...

Figure it might be entertaining to see the reasoning drawn up in here knowing that there would be No excuses made up...ha ha.

So why no infor on the RB"s ?
I don't think you can really assess anything in the running game, aside from assignment soundness, without pads and contact. O linemen can't block as they would in a full contact practice. D linemen can't hit. Backs can't lower their shoulder, etc.
 
I think it is extremely difficult to judge the RB position in OTA’s. The players are all running around in shorts and there is no tackling. So all you have is whether or not the RB in lining up in the right position and how fast they look in shorts.

The running game is going to come down to how well the offensive line blocks in the running game. If they improve their run blocking from a year ago, the running backs on the roster will be fine. If the OL once again has trouble blocking in the running game, the RB’s will struggle again. It’s really as simple as that.
 
you never hear anything on RB's in this phaseof camp unless they really have no clue about assignments
 
1972forever said:
I think it is extremely difficult to judge the RB position in OTA’s. The players are all running around in shorts and there is no tackling. So all you have is whether or not the RB in lining up in the right position and how fast they look in shorts.

The running game is going to come down to how well the offensive line blocks in the running game. If they improve their run blocking from a year ago, the running backs on the roster will be fine. If the OL once again has trouble blocking in the running game, the RB’s will struggle again. It’s really as simple as that.
Logical explanation thanks.
It's just the level of silence with all the RB's that is a little strange. Haven't even heard if Michel or Edmonds is even out there.

Usually we can get a, Boy he looks fast or nice move even if in shorts. But bottom line is as you ended your post,
"If the OL once again has trouble blocking in the running game, the RB’s will struggle again. It’s really as simple as that."
I just wonder how much of that is equated to the OL and not hopefully unknown RB screw ups, realizing it's very early but the Crickets are overwhelming
 
No pads, no contact, hence the crickets.

We’ll hear more about them once training camp starts.
 
cuzinvinny said:
Logical explanation thanks.
It's just the level of silence with all the RB's that is a little strange. Haven't even heard if Michel or Edmonds is even out there.

Usually we can get a, Boy he looks fast or nice move even if in shorts. But bottom line is as you ended your post,
"If the OL once again has trouble blocking in the running game, the RB’s will struggle again. It’s really as simple as that."
I just wonder how much of that is equated to the OL and not hopefully unknown RB screw ups, realizing it's very early but the Crickets are overwhelming
Heard one comment coming from Omar about Edmond’s speed, how it was surprising to him.
 
cuzinvinny said:
D- in the excuse dept. Come on guys we can do better.... You might miss some great stuff sleeping till pre season. But seeing things don't matter now is kind of ???????
Someone had mentioned how Edmonds had looked impressive, and someone else surmised that Mike Smith might use him in a similar fashion to how he used Ekeler last year. I'd look it up for you, but I'm not your secretary.

Seth Meyers Whatever GIF by Late Night with Seth Meyers
 
