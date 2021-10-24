People want to blame the QB for losing the game for the whole team but don't want to mention that the team puts almost all of the offensive production on him even though he's a second year QB.



Yeah the stat line shows that our RB's got 103 yards....but let's be real, most of the yards are coming on a handful of plays that the opposing defense lets up because we're passing the ball on 65-70 percent of our plays, and they are more than willing to be caught out of position not playing the run when the worst that happens is our running back gets a 15 yard gain but has no chance to break through the defense to the end zone. The real plays in the games, including almost all the scoring ones and red zone ones, are gonna have to come from the passing game. QB's make more mistakes when they are counted upon for an inordinate amount of their team's production.



Tannehill looked completely unable to win games consistently in Miami most of the time and yet when given a running back the defense had to respect both here and in Tennessee he's been one of the hardest to beat QB's in the league.