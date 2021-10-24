 RB misses | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RB misses

A

arge13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
79
Reaction score
146
How the *uck did we miss out on both Jonathan Taylor & D'Andre Swith??

We had the picks, we had the need. Absolutely horrific...
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Since 84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,126
Reaction score
1,833
Location
Carolina
Lawrance rb help him look like an all pro against us. But there is noway brown looks better than Doaks.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
3,181
Reaction score
5,383
Location
A Cardboard Box
Molasses Malcolm does nothing well.

Why he is even on the team is another blunder in Grier's coffin.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,681
Reaction score
5,839
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
People want to blame the QB for losing the game for the whole team but don't want to mention that the team puts almost all of the offensive production on him even though he's a second year QB.

Yeah the stat line shows that our RB's got 103 yards....but let's be real, most of the yards are coming on a handful of plays that the opposing defense lets up because we're passing the ball on 65-70 percent of our plays, and they are more than willing to be caught out of position not playing the run when the worst that happens is our running back gets a 15 yard gain but has no chance to break through the defense to the end zone. The real plays in the games, including almost all the scoring ones and red zone ones, are gonna have to come from the passing game. QB's make more mistakes when they are counted upon for an inordinate amount of their team's production.

Tannehill looked completely unable to win games consistently in Miami most of the time and yet when given a running back the defense had to respect both here and in Tennessee he's been one of the hardest to beat QB's in the league.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom