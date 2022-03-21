RB Raheem Mostert: First Interview as Fin

Sort of first time. Was a Fin back in 2015. But first interview back with the crew in 2022!



You are back with Mike McDaniel, what do you love the most about his system offensively?



First and foremost I love Mike as a person. His tenacity [...] his leadership, the way he wants you to feel when you come into the building, I've already had several talks with him in this building since I've been here and he just makes you feel at home. He does everything in a fashion where you are a part of family. It's not just the X's and O's. He wants you to grow as a person and a man.



What role does speed play in your game?



Speed, especially when you get to the outside edges, Mike is definitely going to bring the best out of you. He wants to attack the edges often and early. You have to understand the scheme of put your foot in the ground and go. I know it will be a different transition for a lot of guys, but just put your foot in the ground and go. Don't think about it. Hit the holes and ride the wave.



