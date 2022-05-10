RB Sony Michel Highlights (All from last season with the Rams)

DOLFANMIKE
He may well be our starter. He blocks well in Pass Pro, Runs downhill well, reads holes well, and has decent size / speed that can take the pounding as being RB1.
Highlights: Rams RB Sony Michel runs for 35 yards on Rams' opening play of scrimmage vs. Cardinals in Wild Card matchup
Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel runs for a gain of 35 yards on the Rams' opening play of the game on offense against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card matchup at SoFi Stadium.
www.therams.com
