RB WR philosophy

vcip

vcip

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
3,498
Reaction score
1,257
Location
PA
So it turns out that RB's are NOT falling off trees as has been mentioned here
Reading Mandos article made me think I sure hop the RB position and even maybe the WR position going forward is not treated like the OL had been in the past decade
All probably know I am still annoyed at giving Drake away when having no replacement and that seems to be a huge mistake
The replies were "you can get them anytime" seems you can't
I am not saying #1 overall pick but picking a highly rated RB or WR prospect is what I am for
Skipping on Swift and Dobbins made no sense to me
My point is not to complain about the job Flores has done so far but to worry about the overall philosophy Flores has done a bang up job
Going forward is it going to be more towards the DB's for RB's & WR's or more towards the past OL philosophy which I underswtanf this admin has ramped up effecvtively but was just using it as an example for my question
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,908
Reaction score
8,324
Location
Bahamas
You cannot rebuild a team with quality players at all positions. Another draft and FA coming up with address these concerns.

The KC game showed us how much we lack playmakers compared to them. Grier and Flo are building a team together.......have faith. This is not the old Dolphins of Philbin and Gase.
 
B

bradmcnutt13

Starter
Joined
Jun 21, 2010
Messages
2,795
Reaction score
976
Is Drake supposed to be a good back? They're paying him 8.4M for what looks like some pretty average numbers. Hopefully we use one of our 2nd rounders on one this year. WR & DE/LB in 1st. RB and ? in 2nd.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,303
Reaction score
21,088
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
bradmcnutt13 said:
Is Drake supposed to be a good back? They're paying him 8.4M for what looks like some pretty average numbers. Hopefully we use one of our 2nd rounders on one this year. WR & DE/LB in 1st. RB and ? in 2nd.
Click to expand...
He's top 10 in rushing yards and top 10 in rushing TDs. If that's average I'll take it.
 
B

bradmcnutt13

Starter
Joined
Jun 21, 2010
Messages
2,795
Reaction score
976
superphin said:
He's top 10 in rushing yards and top 10 in rushing TDs. If that's average I'll take it.
Click to expand...
Just looking at some of his game stats, at least half of his games, his numbers are meh. Having a dynamic running qb and a top 5 WR probably inflates those numbers as well. I think we'd be having the same conversation about upgrading our RB position if he were here (especially at that price tag).
 
