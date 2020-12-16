RB WR philosophy

So it turns out that RB's are NOT falling off trees as has been mentioned here

Reading Mandos article made me think I sure hop the RB position and even maybe the WR position going forward is not treated like the OL had been in the past decade

All probably know I am still annoyed at giving Drake away when having no replacement and that seems to be a huge mistake

The replies were "you can get them anytime" seems you can't

I am not saying #1 overall pick but picking a highly rated RB or WR prospect is what I am for

Skipping on Swift and Dobbins made no sense to me

My point is not to complain about the job Flores has done so far but to worry about the overall philosophy Flores has done a bang up job

Going forward is it going to be more towards the DB's for RB's & WR's or more towards the past OL philosophy which I underswtanf this admin has ramped up effecvtively but was just using it as an example for my question