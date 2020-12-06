RBs

Not a Game-Changer
Can we find one that doesn’t put the ball on the ground?
 
F.T.P.
We need to find 2 or 3, but I'm sure they know that and we can only roll with what we have at this point in the season. Hopefully we get Ahmed and Washington back soon.
 
Can we find one that doesn’t put the ball on the ground?
Sometimes the defense, or defender, just makes a great play. Gaskin had the ball tight against his chest. Bates made a phenomenal play on the ball with that punch out. It happens.
 
I like Gaskin. Guy is certainly outplaying his draft position. Just needs to take a little better care of the ball. Should make for a nice #2 back next year.
 
Like Gaskin, played his heart out, wont kill him for a fumble, but thank god we are going to address this position next April
 
At this point I believe Gaskin, Ahmed and Washington are battling to be in the rotation next season. If all 3 impress I think we'll only bring in 1 or 2 new faces. Either way, we're gonna have a new face of the RB position next season in my opinion.
 
At this point I believe Gaskin, Ahmed and Washington are battling to be in the rotation next season. If all 3 impress I think we'll only bring in 1 or 2 new faces. Either way, we're gonna have a new face of the RB position next season in my opinion.
Please god no. The should be battling for 3rd and 4th string.
 
