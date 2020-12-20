 Rbs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rbs

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,772
Reaction score
3,598
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Been saying we needed more skills at the rb position than Gaskin. Been saying that we needed to reduce the pressure on our qbs by being able to get some dynamic play from our rbs. Today, Gaskin out, best rushing day since Ajayi.

Both Breida and Ahmed have a gear in the running game that Gaskin doesn't have. Ive scarcely ever seen them take a bad cut either, impressed with the vision. We can't take away from the run blocking we got today, they were great. But when you've got athleticism you can turn a running lane into yards that look incredibly effortless. But on lesser backs like Gaskin those holes close up and guys don't miss at the second level on him like they do with the speedy guys.

I'm relieved every time Gaskin isn't in the lineup and Ahmed and breida arebecause we have our best rushing days when he's not here. We did a good job today and versus az as well.

We know Gaskin does a nice job in pass pro, but his usage has been ridiculous when he's healthy. Its counter intuitive to try and make your qbs job easier by playing the pass protector for three quarters of the snap s instead of guys who can reduce the need for the qb to produce almost all our offense.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
16,556
Reaction score
12,879
Ahmed is going to likely be a keeper.

Breida can walk..He's been MIA all season.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,772
Reaction score
3,598
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
ANUFan said:
Ahmed is going to likely be a keeper.

Breida can walk..He's been MIA all season.
Click to expand...
He's not the most durable but he's on a per carry basis Gaskin, who has missed more games thus year,can't touch him.

When we gave him some blocks he got 7 ypc. That's what he can do. But this team was giving Gaskin 15 carries and running Breida into a brick wall for two carries and calling it a day.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
16,556
Reaction score
12,879
Sirspud said:
He's not the most durable but he's on a per carry basis Gaskin, who has missed more games thus year,can't touch him.

When we gave him some blocks he got 7 ypc. That's what he can do. But this team was giving Gaskin 15 carries and running Breida into a brick wall for two carries and calling it a day.
Click to expand...

Well when you draft you top notch RB then you're going to have to make a decision..

Laird(plays ST), Gaskin, Ahmed, Bredia...

Seems like an easy decision to me..
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,772
Reaction score
3,598
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Bottom line there's no way I'd be giving some combination of Ahmed and Breida less than 50 percent of the snaps going forward. I'd like more than that but it won't happen.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,772
Reaction score
3,598
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
ANUFan said:
Well when you draft you top notch RB then you're going to have to make a decision..

Laird(plays ST), Gaskin, Ahmed, Bredia...

Seems like an easy decision to me..
Click to expand...
I think Breida is a free agent anyway. He doesn't get resigned. But im just talking about our remaining 6 games this year.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,575
Reaction score
5,537
Sirspud said:
Been saying we needed more skills at the rb position than Gaskin. Been saying that we needed to reduce the pressure on our qbs by being able to get some dynamic play from our rbs. Today, Gaskin out, best rushing day since Ajayi.

Both Breida and Ahmed have a gear in the running game that Gaskin doesn't have. Ive scarcely ever seen them take a bad cut either, impressed with the vision. We can't take away from the run blocking we got today, they were great. But when you've got athleticism you can turn a running lane into yards that look incredibly effortless. But on lesser backs like Gaskin those holes close up and guys don't miss at the second level on him like they do with the speedy guys.

I'm relieved every time Gaskin isn't in the lineup and Ahmed and breida arebecause we have our best rushing days when he's not here. We did a good job today and versus az as well.

We know Gaskin does a nice job in pass pro, but his usage has been ridiculous when he's healthy. Its counter intuitive to try and make your qbs job easier by playing the pass protector for three quarters of the snap s instead of guys who can reduce the need for the qb to produce almost all our offense.
Click to expand...
Great day running the ball even after injuries. I will give Gaskin props for his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He does the little things that count.

But Ahmad and Breida are more explosive. Ahmad kept finding the corner today for big gains.

I think the team needs a power back to complement Ahmad. Breida probably signs elsewhere after this year.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,965
Reaction score
1,637
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I think we are looking at Ahmed and Gaskin as sure sticks for next year, Breida walks in FA, and we add two in the draft. I heavy load type of guy, and another later round guy.
As a depth in case of injury guy, I have no problem with Gaskin. But he's number 3 at best.
I'd like, say a Javonte Williams mixed with Ahmed, then Gaskin and a late round guy to compete. I do like that Master Teague from Ohio State.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom