Been saying we needed more skills at the rb position than Gaskin. Been saying that we needed to reduce the pressure on our qbs by being able to get some dynamic play from our rbs. Today, Gaskin out, best rushing day since Ajayi.



Both Breida and Ahmed have a gear in the running game that Gaskin doesn't have. Ive scarcely ever seen them take a bad cut either, impressed with the vision. We can't take away from the run blocking we got today, they were great. But when you've got athleticism you can turn a running lane into yards that look incredibly effortless. But on lesser backs like Gaskin those holes close up and guys don't miss at the second level on him like they do with the speedy guys.



I'm relieved every time Gaskin isn't in the lineup and Ahmed and breida arebecause we have our best rushing days when he's not here. We did a good job today and versus az as well.



We know Gaskin does a nice job in pass pro, but his usage has been ridiculous when he's healthy. Its counter intuitive to try and make your qbs job easier by playing the pass protector for three quarters of the snap s instead of guys who can reduce the need for the qb to produce almost all our offense.