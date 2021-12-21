Real and potential coaching vacancies, available assistants

Doing a quick look around the league at teams that may be in the market for new HC's and or GM's. This is what I see.

For sure: Jacksonville (Meyer) and Las Vegas (Gruden).

Very real maybe's: Chicago (Nagy), NY Giants (Judge) and Carolina (Rhule).

Possible: Seattle (Carol-Retirement), Denver (Fangio)

There's also probably a real head scratcher that no one see's coming.

If there are 5+ HC changes would that make one or more qualified O-line coaches available for Flores to hire?

Chicago- Juan Castillo

NY Giants- Rob Sale

Carolina-Pat Meyer

Seattle-Mike Solari

Las Vegas-Tom Cable

Jacksonville- George Warhop

All of these guys are certainly better than Jeanpierre. Do any others come to mind?