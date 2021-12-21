 Real and potential coaching vacancies, available assistants | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Real and potential coaching vacancies, available assistants

Doing a quick look around the league at teams that may be in the market for new HC's and or GM's. This is what I see.
For sure: Jacksonville (Meyer) and Las Vegas (Gruden).
Very real maybe's: Chicago (Nagy), NY Giants (Judge) and Carolina (Rhule).
Possible: Seattle (Carol-Retirement), Denver (Fangio)
There's also probably a real head scratcher that no one see's coming.
If there are 5+ HC changes would that make one or more qualified O-line coaches available for Flores to hire?
Chicago- Juan Castillo
NY Giants- Rob Sale
Carolina-Pat Meyer
Seattle-Mike Solari
Las Vegas-Tom Cable
Jacksonville- George Warhop
All of these guys are certainly better than Jeanpierre. Do any others come to mind?
 
Nice post.
 
If there's someone on that list that has connections with Flores and the Cheats then he's first in line. Otherwise I don't see "outsiders" being brought in while Flores is in charge. It's a "problem" due to Flo's lack of coaching network outside of NE. Seriously limits our options and he's not confident fishing in unfamiliar waters...
 
