Real and potential coaching vacancies, available assistants

Doing a quick look around the league at teams that may be in the market for new HC's and or GM's. This is what I see.
For sure: Jacksonville (Meyer) and Las Vegas (Gruden).
Very real maybe's: Chicago (Nagy), NY Giants (Judge) and Carolina (Rhule).
Possible: Seattle (Carol-Retirement), Denver (Fangio)
There's also probably a real head scratcher that no one see's coming.
If there are 5+ HC changes would that make one or more qualified O-line coaches available for Flores to hire?
Chicago- Juan Castillo
NY Giants- Rob Sale
Carolina-Pat Meyer
Seattle-Mike Solari
Las Vegas-Tom Cable
Jacksonville- George Warhop
All of these guys are certainly better than Jeanpierre. Do any others come to mind?
