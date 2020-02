Who are the FA edge guys available besides Clowney?



Pass Rusher is one position that the top guys rarely end up on the market but I would be good with the Fins using their cap space on one solid guy who you can expect production from.



They will almost certainly target pass rushed in the Draft along with QB and OL being the most glaring needs.



I think the Fins will sign more than one OL starter in FA so DE/Edge might be the biggest non QB target in the Draft.