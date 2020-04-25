Really disappointed we didn’t get a RB! But here’s some options

-Leonard Fournette said to be available in a trade maybe we could send a few late round picks 4 and a 5 and land him. He’s similar to Jordan Howard but offers a little more catching the ball out of the backfield. He’s always hurt and character doesn’t strike me as a dolphins guy.

-Lamical Perine hes my favorite I hope we can land him in round 4. Perfect compliment for Jordan Howard he may be the best receiving and pass blocking back in the draft. Plus his cousin Samaje finished the season with us so would be cool.

-Devonta Freeman Free agent back he’s had injuries and regressed since his breakout but a big name, still only 28 would probably be cheap and welcome a return to south Florida.

-Lamar Miller he’s been very consistent when healthy would be a decent number 2 behind Jordan Howard.

-Notable RBs still available in draft: Eno Benjamin, Josh Kelley, and Anthony McFarland.



Still mad Dobbins got snagged right before us, also really wanted Cam Akers he’s gonna replace Gurley just fine gonna be a major steal