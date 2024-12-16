Really sad and deeply disappointing (yet another blown season)

BigNastyFish
Super Donator
Club Member
Just wanted to say I feel sorry for the true, dedicated Miami Dolphins fans. I’m talking about the folks who have endured the long rotten decay that infected this franchise when Ross came to town. Overall it’s been a first class clown show with an unending stream of blunders with him at the top. Maybe he’s a nice man. I don’t know. But his ownership has been nothing but a DARK HOLE in this team’s (once glorious) history.
Anyway, I know most of us are more than ready to see Grier gone. And it’s glaringly obvious McD needs to go as well. So that means a new GM, new HC, and a new directive needs to be implemented. And that would certainly be more than justified right now. No reason to wait. But I can’t personally believe in the cure when the same disease is at the top.
Thus, I feel sorry for the true, dedicated Miami Dolphins fans. We ain’t in a good spot.
Have a wonderful Holiday Season!
Anyway, I know most of us are more than ready to see Grier gone. And it’s glaringly obvious McD needs to go as well. So that means a new GM, new HC, and a new directive needs to be implemented. And that would certainly be more than justified right now. No reason to wait. But I can’t personally believe in the cure when the same disease is at the top.
Thus, I feel sorry for the true, dedicated Miami Dolphins fans. We ain’t in a good spot.
Have a wonderful Holiday Season!