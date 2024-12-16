Really sad and deeply disappointing (yet another blown season)

McD is a ****ing narcissist and shame on most of you who didn’t see it and never even questioned the hire.

The ****ing guy who somehow sucked a dick to get this job, he was never an OC, never called a play, never even had an important coaching job in the college ranks somehow scored this HC gig. Not only that but he annointed himself the playcaller while he was going to hold the HC duties. Holy ****, BwaaaWaaaHaaaaa if that isn’t funny I don’t know what it. And most of you were giddy as little school girls about it. Well……….you happy what you got???



I don’t give two flying ****s if he all of a sudden decides to hire a playcaller, sorry asshole it’s too late, you’d only be doing it to save your paycheck. You can’t call plays and you’re not even a HC if you tried. This dumbass NEVER has this team prepared to play and start a game. A very bad sign for a HC. He motivates no one, it’s a god damn country club he’s running.



Three years totally wasted and down the drain. Once he finally gets fired he’s never gonna get another a HC gig. Offensive genius my ****ing balls