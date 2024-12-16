 Really sad and deeply disappointing (yet another blown season) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Really sad and deeply disappointing (yet another blown season)

Just wanted to say I feel sorry for the true, dedicated Miami Dolphins fans. I’m talking about the folks who have endured the long rotten decay that infected this franchise when Ross came to town. Overall it’s been a first class clown show with an unending stream of blunders with him at the top. Maybe he’s a nice man. I don’t know. But his ownership has been nothing but a DARK HOLE in this team’s (once glorious) history.

Anyway, I know most of us are more than ready to see Grier gone. And it’s glaringly obvious McD needs to go as well. So that means a new GM, new HC, and a new directive needs to be implemented. And that would certainly be more than justified right now. No reason to wait. But I can’t personally believe in the cure when the same disease is at the top.

Thus, I feel sorry for the true, dedicated Miami Dolphins fans. We ain’t in a good spot.

Have a wonderful Holiday Season!

:oops:
 
How are you doing Big Nasty? Haven't seen you much, over the past couple of seasons.

I'm right there with you, being as disappointed as ever. But have to admit, I wasn't very confident going into the season, to begin with. I predicted a 7 win season and it appears the overall regression will be a multi year repair.
 
This franchise needs a massive change in culture, philosophy, talent acquisition, and expectations. The entire collective face of everyone in the org, from Grier, to McDaniel, to Tua, to Tyreek, to the assistant coaches is 'we are content to be decent.' There is no one driving this entire franchise to go from good to great. Additionally the team as built is not built for the AFC East. I'm sick and tired of the South Beach excuse. The entire operation needs a rudder that drives the highest of expectations in every area of the business, on and off the field. Certainly this has not been seen on the field for far too many regimes, drafts and rosters.
 
McD is a ****ing narcissist and shame on most of you who didn’t see it and never even questioned the hire.
The ****ing guy who somehow sucked a dick to get this job, he was never an OC, never called a play, never even had an important coaching job in the college ranks somehow scored this HC gig. Not only that but he annointed himself the playcaller while he was going to hold the HC duties. Holy ****, BwaaaWaaaHaaaaa if that isn’t funny I don’t know what it. And most of you were giddy as little school girls about it. Well……….you happy what you got???

I don’t give two flying ****s if he all of a sudden decides to hire a playcaller, sorry asshole it’s too late, you’d only be doing it to save your paycheck. You can’t call plays and you’re not even a HC if you tried. This dumbass NEVER has this team prepared to play and start a game. A very bad sign for a HC. He motivates no one, it’s a god damn country club he’s running.

Three years totally wasted and down the drain. Once he finally gets fired he’s never gonna get another a HC gig. Offensive genius my ****ing balls
 
