ChitownPhins28 said: I read this new kid is useless as an inline blocker.

"Long is potentially the most well-rounded tight end in the class. His blocking skills paired with his receiving skills give him a solid floor at the next level. Not only can Long run block, but Boston College used him to pass block a lot as well. He can get overpowered by more explosive pass rushers, but he did a solid job in both the run and pass blocking sections."