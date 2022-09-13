 Recap of Miami's Week 1 Victory over NE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Recap of Miami's Week 1 Victory over NE

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
467
Reaction score
1,182
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: Recap of Miami's Week 1 Victory over NE - Miami Dolphins

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin recaps and gives his thoughts on Miami’s big Week 1 win over the Patriots. He talks about the key plays from Sunday’s game, Tua, Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill, and the Dolphins’ defense which was outstanding from start to finish. All of this and more on...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom