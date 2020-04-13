Daniel Jeremiah was talking about "red star" players on Path to the Draft. Essentially, those players regardless of position that you love, that have that something extra. Here are a few of mine.



Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn - (Projected top 10 pick)

Beats double teams, gives great effort, physical, run stopper.



Justin Jefferson, WR., LSU - (Projected 1st round pick)

Tough, great hands, good route runner, deceptive speed.



Kenneth Murray, LB Oklahoma - (Projected 1st round pick)

Murray can be a difference maker in the middle of the defense, with sideline to sideline speed.



Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - (Probably 2nd rounder)

Shenault is terrific after the catch, a Deebo Samuels type.



AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College (Probably late 2nd/early 3rd)

Maybe the most physical runner in this draft. Jerome Bettis type.