Daniel Jeremiah was talking about "red star" players on Path to the Draft. Essentially, those players regardless of position that you love, that have that something extra. Here are a few of mine.
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn - (Projected top 10 pick)
Beats double teams, gives great effort, physical, run stopper.
Justin Jefferson, WR., LSU - (Projected 1st round pick)
Tough, great hands, good route runner, deceptive speed.
Kenneth Murray, LB Oklahoma - (Projected 1st round pick)
Murray can be a difference maker in the middle of the defense, with sideline to sideline speed.
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - (Probably 2nd rounder)
Shenault is terrific after the catch, a Deebo Samuels type.
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College (Probably late 2nd/early 3rd)
Maybe the most physical runner in this draft. Jerome Bettis type.
