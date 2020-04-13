"Red Star" Players?

Daniel Jeremiah was talking about "red star" players on Path to the Draft. Essentially, those players regardless of position that you love, that have that something extra. Here are a few of mine.

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn - (Projected top 10 pick)
Beats double teams, gives great effort, physical, run stopper.

Justin Jefferson, WR., LSU - (Projected 1st round pick)
Tough, great hands, good route runner, deceptive speed.

Kenneth Murray, LB Oklahoma - (Projected 1st round pick)
Murray can be a difference maker in the middle of the defense, with sideline to sideline speed.

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - (Probably 2nd rounder)
Shenault is terrific after the catch, a Deebo Samuels type.

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College (Probably late 2nd/early 3rd)
Maybe the most physical runner in this draft. Jerome Bettis type.
 
