Red zone offense

We are pretty mediocre at scoring TDs in the redzone, #18th in the league for the year but much lower over the past 3 weeks. What adjustments should we make, this year, right now? (Assume no new personnel ads)
Observations:
- fades are not generally a high percentage play, should not be our #1 option
- we lack a power short-yardage run game, so safe to say we'll have to rely more on the pass or outside run
- Use threat of perimeter speed to open space horizontally (jet sweeps and related decoys with jakeem, think tyreek hill)
- spread offense - if our line can hold up, make use of Tua's quick processing to go through multiple progressions with a quick drop
- wildcat with Bowden / Perry
Not sure about using read option outside run with Tua, but with Bowden/Perry certainly
