Red zone offense

We are pretty mediocre at scoring TDs in the redzone, #18th in the league for the year but much lower over the past 3 weeks. What adjustments should we make, this year, right now? (Assume no new personnel ads)

Observations:
- fades are not generally a high percentage play, should not be our #1 option
- we lack a power short-yardage run game, so safe to say we'll have to rely more on the pass or outside run
- Use threat of perimeter speed to open space horizontally (jet sweeps and related decoys with jakeem, think tyreek hill)
- spread offense - if our line can hold up, make use of Tua's quick processing to go through multiple progressions with a quick drop
- wildcat with Bowden / Perry

Not sure about using read option outside run with Tua, but with Bowden/Perry certainly
 
We've tried everything... except asking Tua to run.

I understand why we don't, but the fact that our opponents know that he isn't going to... is hurting us.
 
Too many fades. Crossing the back of the EZ can also be a jump ball
 
They are also making conservative throws because they don’t want a turnover. When you know your opponent won’t score more than 14 points, that’s smart ball. I would also say in a couple of those instances the receiver could have made a better play on the ball. I’d like to see them give the fade look, then have the receiver dart back towards the cone. That would be tough to defend.
 
