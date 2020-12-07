Red zone offense

We are pretty mediocre at scoring TDs in the redzone, #18th in the league for the year but much lower over the past 3 weeks. What adjustments should we make, this year, right now? (Assume no new personnel ads)



Observations:

- fades are not generally a high percentage play, should not be our #1 option

- we lack a power short-yardage run game, so safe to say we'll have to rely more on the pass or outside run

- Use threat of perimeter speed to open space horizontally (jet sweeps and related decoys with jakeem, think tyreek hill)

- spread offense - if our line can hold up, make use of Tua's quick processing to go through multiple progressions with a quick drop

- wildcat with Bowden / Perry



Not sure about using read option outside run with Tua, but with Bowden/Perry certainly