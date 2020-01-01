Redskins Fired OL coach Bill Callahan

Seems like a highly regarded OL coach and as I recall We need a Top shelf OL coach.
Seems like an opportunity that should be looked into.
We desperately need a very GOOD one...

Fan talk is Marc Colombo might be leaving Dallas and they all want Callahan (for what thats worth.

Hoping were on the phone now and coaxing him to come to the Sunshine state and bring a friend ...Brandon Scherff...
Trifecta anyone, throw in that ex. Miami "U" Ol Erick Flowers a 2020 FA ... Center in draft Biadasz ...wow
 
:cheers:
 
You had me til Erick Flowers..... Then you reeled me back in with Biadasz....what a fun ride!!!! Ultimately would be down adding another experienced coach to the staff.
 
