 Refs wanted the Jags to win

Refs wanted the Jags to win

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,221
Reaction score
1,549
Age
33
Location
Baltimore, MD
I told my wife before kickoff ( who by the way doesn’t watch or care about football) that the Jaguars would win with a couple seconds left with a field goal.

The Jaguars are angling for the London team. The calls showed this. She literally couldn’t believe how right I was predicting the whole game. I think next time they play I will be out doing something fun with her instead.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
287
Reaction score
540
Age
49
Location
Syracuse, NY
INTUAITRUST said:
Every call went the Jags way. Too obvious.
Click to expand...
I'll be the first to blame the refs for horrible calls (even wrote a useless letter to the NFL after blown calls in a loss to Buffalo years ago), but this loss is squarely on the coaching staff and the poor personnel assembled on this team.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,226
Reaction score
2,066
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
We are not a good team, that's the bottom line. But the loss is on the refs. Still a bad team. That's what happens to bad teams too, a few bad calls and you cannot overcome them.
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,005
Reaction score
307
Age
46
Location
Colorado
Calls or no call, I knew the Jags were going to win once I saw that wild field goal go through as if someone pushed it in. And also when Miami wasn’t given that TD on the punt. That guy touched the ball. No question.
 
BenchFiedler

BenchFiedler

Undrafted Pro-Bowler
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
3,785
Reaction score
1,058
Location
Montreal
That first defensive series when the Jaguars WR dropped a perfectly thrown pass and was wide open beating Eric Rowe, I knew we were in for a long day.
 
Phantom

Phantom

Phantom
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
6,369
Reaction score
1,031
K-Rob said:
Calls or no call, I knew the Jags were going to win once I saw that wild field goal go through as if someone pushed it in. And also when Miami wasn’t given that TD on the punt. That guy touched the ball. No question.
Click to expand...
Terrible calls all game, and you are right, a finger doesn' bend that way without pressure. The ball hit his finger. Would have been our ball at that spot.
 
