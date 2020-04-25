Regarding Tua Injury.......

EasyRider

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
Lancaster Pennsylvania
We all know Tua has been banged up and there’s been a lot of debates about choosing him. Please refrain from trolling whether you’re for the pick or not for the pick, we already have a million threads on that.

My question is regarding the hip injury. It would be great if we had some doctors who were posters on this site to answer this. But has anyone read up on this injury as far as being troublesome in the future?

I know he’s been cleared to play but can a hit on his hip end his career, or can he take a hit or two and get up and play?

Anyone have any info on this injury?

I know he has to worry about arthritis but that’s down the road hopefully after his career is done. But what about being tackled throughout his career?
Is it possible to have let’s say a 10 year career? Is he more susceptible to injury now than the next guy because of the hip?
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

May 23, 2004
Very good video. Please watch as it clearly explains the complexity of predicting Tuas' risk for a future injury, even with full knowledge of his condition and examination.

My experience is more with the common "weekend athletes" although I've had the privilege to treat some pro golfers, tennis players NBA, NHL and MLB players. None with Tua's injury. The million dollar question in football and other contact sports is can they absorb "non-human" forces in an previously injured, but improved injured joint. In football, as opposed to baseball players these guys will get hit over and over again with extreme forces.

Apart from the bony structure and the risk for OA and AVN, there are other important structures that often get over-looked and can not be visualized well on a MRI or other such tests. These structures include ligaments, tendons and myofascial which is the "glue" holding muscles, joints and bones together intimately. These structures may remain weakened long term despite the bony anatomy has healed. In some cases, depending on the injury mechanism, can create persistent instability, weakness and pain. As explained in the video, there will be changes post-surgery that will make the joint experience forces differently and consequently this can affect the knee and/or lower back.

It is quite possible that Tua could tolerate "x" number of hits to the hip before that one that pushs him over the threshold. That is the biggest risk I see. It may even be a non-football incident that tips the balance. From a football perspective, once he is cleared by team Doctors and he demonstrates no signs of restrictions or limitations in practice and/or other controlled situations, he should be put to the test.

I believe his first hurdle will be when he takes his first hit (honestly, I will probably will hold my breath every time he gets hit). From a front office perspective, the organization needs to know if he can sustain and keep getting up from hits this year. Short of a controlled and simulated impact to his hip, the only way he and everyone else will know will be through live game play. If he experiences chronic persistent pain, the organization should be looking for a QB in 2021.
 
csonka58

csonka58

Nov 1, 2010
SoFla
I'm certainly no doctor, but what I heard from a the doctor who performed his surgery was that the fractures to his hip socket were clean breaks and everything was able to go back into place, like a puzzle I guess.
 
cuban_refugee

cuban_refugee

Apr 18, 2005
Atlanta
Seems like his recent X-rays look really good with good joint spacing and healed fractures. I know Thomas Byrd, the independent physician, that examined him. Dr. Byrd is renowned for hip joint disorders. And I’ve treated many of his patients (physical therapist). My main concern would be if the capsule around the hip joint kept its integrity. But at least it was his right hip and not the left (leg he has to drive with when throwing ball). It was such a freak accident....thank God that medical personnel were able to relocate his hip at the stadium or then there could have been serious issues with blood supply.
 
