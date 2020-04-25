Regarding Tua Injury.......

EasyRider
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2019
- Messages
- 1,497
- Reaction score
- 2,935
- Location
- Lancaster Pennsylvania
We all know Tua has been banged up and there’s been a lot of debates about choosing him. Please refrain from trolling whether you’re for the pick or not for the pick, we already have a million threads on that.
My question is regarding the hip injury. It would be great if we had some doctors who were posters on this site to answer this. But has anyone read up on this injury as far as being troublesome in the future?
I know he’s been cleared to play but can a hit on his hip end his career, or can he take a hit or two and get up and play?
Anyone have any info on this injury?
I know he has to worry about arthritis but that’s down the road hopefully after his career is done. But what about being tackled throughout his career?
Is it possible to have let’s say a 10 year career? Is he more susceptible to injury now than the next guy because of the hip?
My question is regarding the hip injury. It would be great if we had some doctors who were posters on this site to answer this. But has anyone read up on this injury as far as being troublesome in the future?
I know he’s been cleared to play but can a hit on his hip end his career, or can he take a hit or two and get up and play?
Anyone have any info on this injury?
I know he has to worry about arthritis but that’s down the road hopefully after his career is done. But what about being tackled throughout his career?
Is it possible to have let’s say a 10 year career? Is he more susceptible to injury now than the next guy because of the hip?