Regarding Tua Injury.......

Very good video. Please watch as it clearly explains the complexity of predicting Tuas' risk for a future injury, even with full knowledge of his condition and examination.



My experience is more with the common "weekend athletes" although I've had the privilege to treat some pro golfers, tennis players NBA, NHL and MLB players. None with Tua's injury. The million dollar question in football and other contact sports is can they absorb "non-human" forces in an previously injured, but improved injured joint. In football, as opposed to baseball players these guys will get hit over and over again with extreme forces.



Apart from the bony structure and the risk for OA and AVN, there are other important structures that often get over-looked and can not be visualized well on a MRI or other such tests. These structures include ligaments, tendons and myofascial which is the "glue" holding muscles, joints and bones together intimately. These structures may remain weakened long term despite the bony anatomy has healed. In some cases, depending on the injury mechanism, can create persistent instability, weakness and pain. As explained in the video, there will be changes post-surgery that will make the joint experience forces differently and consequently this can affect the knee and/or lower back.



It is quite possible that Tua could tolerate "x" number of hits to the hip before that one that pushs him over the threshold. That is the biggest risk I see. It may even be a non-football incident that tips the balance. From a football perspective, once he is cleared by team Doctors and he demonstrates no signs of restrictions or limitations in practice and/or other controlled situations, he should be put to the test.



I believe his first hurdle will be when he takes his first hit (honestly, I will probably will hold my breath every time he gets hit). From a front office perspective, the organization needs to know if he can sustain and keep getting up from hits this year. Short of a controlled and simulated impact to his hip, the only way he and everyone else will know will be through live game play. If he experiences chronic persistent pain, the organization should be looking for a QB in 2021.