Does anyone know anything about Reid Sinnett? I've read the bio and have seen his stats but I'm wondering if anyone has seen him play in college... I'm not sure if he's a project for the PS or a legitimate prospect.



I can't see him playing (barring injuries) with our strength at Qb but if he's actually worth a look he will probably be poached if on the PS...



Just curious of your thoughts ... we've gone from looking for a Qb to having solid depth and IF he's worth his salt what would you do with him?