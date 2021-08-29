 Reid Sinnett | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Reid Sinnett

mwestberry

mwestberry

Does anyone know anything about Reid Sinnett? I've read the bio and have seen his stats but I'm wondering if anyone has seen him play in college... I'm not sure if he's a project for the PS or a legitimate prospect.

I can't see him playing (barring injuries) with our strength at Qb but if he's actually worth a look he will probably be poached if on the PS...

Just curious of your thoughts ... we've gone from looking for a Qb to having solid depth and IF he's worth his salt what would you do with him?
 
GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

Hes a training camp QB. A good guy to have because he knows the offense and can run the plays to evaluate the other players. He's not a guy you want starting. Ever.
 
