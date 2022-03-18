 Remaining 2021 ex-phins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remaining 2021 ex-phins.

Feverdream

Will Fuller
Malcolm Brown
Patrick Laird
Duke Johnson
Philip Lindsey
Jason McCourty
Jacoby Brissett
Isaiah Ford
Albert Wilson
Justin Coleman
Jomal Perry/Wiltz
Vince Biegel
Michael Palardy
Greg Mancz
John Jenkins

Mack Hollins (signed elsewhere)

At this point, the only remaining player that I'd be interested in retaining is Coleman. Do any of these players excite anyone?
 
WildbillIV

Honestly if Fuller would come back on a vet minimum I wouldn't be offended.
 
Hargitt01

Thought Duke might make it back into the fold, but after signing Edmonds and Mostert it probably is not likely. As far as excitement level,these guys don't really do it for me. Just a bunch of JAGS.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

WildbillIV said:
Honestly if Fuller would come back on a vet minimum I wouldn't be offended.
He really rubbed me the wrong way, to be honest. Don't know how serious that finger injury was, but Tua returned in a few weeks after his injury.

Maybe not fair, but seemed like that wouldn't/shouldn't cost a player the entire season.
 
W

WSE

I’d like Duke back. I’m fine cutting ties with Gaskin and Ahmed.

Edmunds, Mostert, Duke, late round rookie is a plan I can get behind.
 
traptses

SF Dolphin Fan said:
He really rubbed me the wrong way, to be honest. Don't know how serious that finger injury was, but Tua returned in a few weeks after his injury.

Maybe not fair, but seemed like that wouldn't/shouldn't cost a player the entire season.
Fwiw, after the season, he posted a picture of his finger bandaged up as if he just had surgery on it. If it was a recent surgery, it would indicate it was a lasting injury.

There were reports that the entire finger was shattered. If true, not something you come back from in a couple weeks
 
utahphinsfan

SF Dolphin Fan said:
He really rubbed me the wrong way, to be honest. Don't know how serious that finger injury was, but Tua returned in a few weeks after his injury.

Maybe not fair, but seemed like that wouldn't/shouldn't cost a player the entire season.
Insert wisenheimer remark re: civil suits & D Watson here.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

traptses said:
Fwiw, after the season, he posted a picture of his finger bandaged up as if he just had surgery on it. If it was a recent surgery, it would indicate it was a lasting injury.

There were reports that the entire finger was shattered. If true, not something you come back from in a couple weeks
Fair enough. I missed that update.
 
Jimi

traptses said:
Fwiw, after the season, he posted a picture of his finger bandaged up as if he just had surgery on it. If it was a recent surgery, it would indicate it was a lasting injury.

There were reports that the entire finger was shattered. If true, not something you come back from in a couple weeks
Something just was off even before the finger though. There was the mysterious absence for personal reasons, rumors of possible retirement etc.

I find it hard to believe a finger injury of any kind kept him out almost an entire season. Also question why the surgery only happened after the season ended.
 
Feverdream

With McCourty, Perry, and Coleman on this list, we've deleted 3 DBs and only added Keion Crossen. Even if we assume that Trill Williams will be ready to go, we are short at least one DB-- two if we move on from Rowe.

I know that people dont really want to hear it, but we may consider a 3rd or 4th round cornerback.
 
