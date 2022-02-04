Remeber when Pat Flaherty was fired after 4 days...

By the way, how bad could Flaherty have been? Wasn't he O line coach for the Giants on two Super Bowl teams? He might have been able to significantly help our young O linemen, by a large margin.



Flores has an attitude of complete denial of his actual work and he thinks he is always right. Everything is a conspiracy against him in his mind. I outgrew that when I was 15 and my dad would call me on that. This is when certain doctrine send the wrong message to people. Fatalism and your chances are totally up to other people as opposed to being the best and making your way. Flores was well regarded. He was hired once and no doubt would have been hired again. Doug Pederson is white. He just got hired but he sat out awhile. It's not unheard of.



Anyway, regarding Flaherty, he no doubt would have helped the Austin Jax's and the Eichenberg's get ready to play. Flores' handling of his staff was 100%, absolutely, positively, with no room for argument, unacceptable.