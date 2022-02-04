 Remeber when Pat Flaherty was fired after 4 days... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remeber when Pat Flaherty was fired after 4 days...

G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
403
Reaction score
369
I thought this was an interesting little nugget...

“Here’s what I would tell them,’’ Flaherty said. “I was there when Brian was a first-time head coach. I don’t compare people but I was with Jim Caldwell when he was a first-time head coach at Wake Forest and I saw the growth with Jim every year. I worked for him for six years and I saw him get better and better and better. He had a different demeanor than Brian, maybe because he was an offensive coach. Brian was rough around the edges with the staff and I think some of it was because he was a defensive coordinator and they learn to hate offensive people. It wasn’t anything that shocked me."

www.crumpe.com

Pat Flaherty, fired by Brian Flores, weighs in on Giants candidate - Crumpe

There is someone out there with longstanding ties to the […]
www.crumpe.com www.crumpe.com
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,719
Reaction score
5,419
Age
29
Location
Florida
I don't do all the hiring and firing at my job, I have input, but as someone in a leadership role my point of view is if you're on my team, you're on my team and I'm going to foster the best relationship I can with you until you aren't.

Flores doesnt seem to have that type of mentality.
 
Last edited:
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,743
Reaction score
4,548
Greer17 said:
I thought this was an interesting little nugget...

“Here’s what I would tell them,’’ Flaherty said. “I was there when Brian was a first-time head coach. I don’t compare people but I was with Jim Caldwell when he was a first-time head coach at Wake Forest and I saw the growth with Jim every year. I worked for him for six years and I saw him get better and better and better. He had a different demeanor than Brian, maybe because he was an offensive coach. Brian was rough around the edges with the staff and I think some of it was because he was a defensive coordinator and they learn to hate offensive people. It wasn’t anything that shocked me."

www.crumpe.com

Pat Flaherty, fired by Brian Flores, weighs in on Giants candidate - Crumpe

There is someone out there with longstanding ties to the […]
www.crumpe.com www.crumpe.com
Click to expand...
"He was a defensive coordinator and they learn to hate offensive people." Funny way to put it.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,043
Reaction score
5,440
Thanks for posting. I remember it happening, but it’s still shocking reading that first-person account.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
12,274
Reaction score
14,307
Location
West Palm Beach
I’d like to hear what O’Shea’s thoughts on what went down when he got fired. I know they couldn’t work together.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,743
Reaction score
4,548
By the way, how bad could Flaherty have been? Wasn't he O line coach for the Giants on two Super Bowl teams? He might have been able to significantly help our young O linemen, by a large margin.

Flores has an attitude of complete denial of his actual work and he thinks he is always right. Everything is a conspiracy against him in his mind. I outgrew that when I was 15 and my dad would call me on that. This is when certain doctrine send the wrong message to people. Fatalism and your chances are totally up to other people as opposed to being the best and making your way. Flores was well regarded. He was hired once and no doubt would have been hired again. Doug Pederson is white. He just got hired but he sat out awhile. It's not unheard of.

Anyway, regarding Flaherty, he no doubt would have helped the Austin Jax's and the Eichenberg's get ready to play. Flores' handling of his staff was 100%, absolutely, positively, with no room for argument, unacceptable.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,913
Reaction score
2,535
Location
Tucson, AZ
It is becoming abundantly clear to anyone who wants to see the truth here, that Flo's ego is much bigger than his brain, common sense, or people skills. I am glad that dude is gone!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom