Remember the 2007 Draft?

SirDrums
I like big drums and I cannot lie.......
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Aug 5, 2004
- Messages
- 2,777
- Reaction score
- 66
- Age
- 41
- Location
- Alabama
I want Tua, I would love to have him but I keep thinking back to that 2007 draft. Remember that one? Where Brady Quin fell to us, man everyone went nuts, we thought we got a steal.. and then we drafted Tedd Ginn and his family. Man talk about mad fans! I think Quin ended up falling to 22 that day. Glad we didnt take him in hindsight.
Tua is no Quin, I believe a healthy Tua will take you places. Though I gotta say, I have my reasons to worry we screw this up. Cant wait until Thursday!
Tua is no Quin, I believe a healthy Tua will take you places. Though I gotta say, I have my reasons to worry we screw this up. Cant wait until Thursday!