Remember the 2007 Draft?

SirDrums

SirDrums

I like big drums and I cannot lie.......
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2004
Messages
2,777
Reaction score
66
Age
41
Location
Alabama
I want Tua, I would love to have him but I keep thinking back to that 2007 draft. Remember that one? Where Brady Quin fell to us, man everyone went nuts, we thought we got a steal.. and then we drafted Tedd Ginn and his family. Man talk about mad fans! I think Quin ended up falling to 22 that day. Glad we didnt take him in hindsight.

Tua is no Quin, I believe a healthy Tua will take you places. Though I gotta say, I have my reasons to worry we screw this up. Cant wait until Thursday!
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
18,741
Reaction score
3,346
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
A healthy Tua would be nice...but Tua hasn’t had a full healthy season in 2 years of starting?

Somehow this kid is going graduate to a league where his team is not superior in talent to nearly every team he faces....with harder hitting, faster athletes on average...playing longer seasons...and he’s going to now be durable and available?

Seems unrealistic to me...if they do this I pray he beats the odds!

Most fans wishing for this...do not even realize that the man they call a “one year wonder”....has attempted nearly 50% more passes in college than Tua.
 
Finsfan1984

Finsfan1984

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 21, 2006
Messages
952
Reaction score
47
Trifecta Nation said:
#5.....offensive tackle
#18......defensive end
#26........with the twenty-sixth pick in the two thousand and twenty NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select quarterback Jacob Eason, University of Washington.
Eason @ 26? DE @ 18?
IMO;
I want no part of Eason in the 1st. He’s not worthy of a 1st.
We just signed 2 FA DE. Too early for DE.
We have to address OT and OL early and often.
I want QB, OT, and either S or RB early. Hopefully in that order. Then OT or IOL again in 2nd or 3rd.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Second String
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
1,647
Reaction score
735
Age
47
Location
Largo, Florida
Finsfan1984 said:
That really would be bad. Lol
I want Ferraris in this draft. I want Ruggs, Mims, Claypool. I want AJ Dillon to pound the ball on day 2, and get a TE too on day 2 Trautman or Kmet. And then we get some crazy quarterback on day 3 like Cole McDonald who just slings it to the Ferraris. That's what I want out of this draft. On opening day, roll out the Ferraris.
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
765
Reaction score
258
Trifecta Nation said:
#5.....offensive tackle
#18......defensive end
#26........with the twenty-sixth pick in the two thousand and twenty NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select quarterback Jacob Eason, University of Washington.
To be clear, this isn't really what I want, just a scenario that could happen....especially the part of NOT taking a QB at five. Herbert's far from the right value there and if we're concerned about Tua's actual physical condition, we could just take BPA at 5 and see where things go from there. Kind of be prepared for that to happen. If it does, an OT or Simmons could be in play there.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,618
Reaction score
3,044
In the 2020 draft Grier is going to make those thumbs point up by taking Tua. We aren't just getting Tua, we are getting the Tua family.
 
zach attach

zach attach

Starter
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
5,482
Reaction score
1,168
Location
Jax.
I keep thinking about how Tua can sit and learn and HEAL in the 2020 season.
I'm not expecting SB this year. If I was I'd want Tua to start in game 1. The guy is exciting and I really like how he can read a defense, then react appropriately.
 
tcdrover

tcdrover

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,849
Reaction score
580
Tua has that special sauce that PR people love.

I don't see him falling even though I think he should.

He is the wrong size for the NFL it is that simple IMO.

All the players on defense that he outran in college, he won't be able to outrun now.

He was hurt by smaller, slower players in college.

He won't be fielding the 4 best WRs every Sunday like he did in college.

He won't have the best O-line or best College coach either.

Playing QB in college is not the same as playing in the NFL.

If you look at the College Heisman trophy winning QBs, most of them did not translate to the NFL

The game is different.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,663
Reaction score
5,851
Location
Marco Island
Wanted Quinn and we got Ginn and both were garbage. Let's hope this goes entirely unlike that draft. Tua or Love for me.
 
