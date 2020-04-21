Remember the 2007 Draft?

Tua has that special sauce that PR people love.



I don't see him falling even though I think he should.



He is the wrong size for the NFL it is that simple IMO.



All the players on defense that he outran in college, he won't be able to outrun now.



He was hurt by smaller, slower players in college.



He won't be fielding the 4 best WRs every Sunday like he did in college.



He won't have the best O-line or best College coach either.



Playing QB in college is not the same as playing in the NFL.



If you look at the College Heisman trophy winning QBs, most of them did not translate to the NFL



The game is different.