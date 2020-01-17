Replica 2017 Dolphins Helmet For Sale (Brand New Condition)

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Hey guys, I am selling a brand new replica 2017 Dolphins helmet full size.
Got it as a gift over the holidays and I already have 2 others. They sell for $125 online at nflshop, but I’ll sell it for $80 plus shipping. Trades welcome too. PM if you are interested.


Here is the shop link:
https://www.nflshop.com/Riddell_Miami_Dolphins_Throwback_2013-2017_VSR4_Full-Size_Replica_Football_Helmet/t-14594727+o-8094+d-128277005+f-7935614+z-9-1390789631?utm_medium=cse&_s=ak1944nfl-pla&sku=8407045&targetid=aud-416283180867:pla-72891594269&gclid=Cj0KCQiA04XxBRD5ARIsAGFygj-137xv0tRBpZ-OpvXr5rqqMVdlIRIY3i7JSm4ffMRmzGB1FnGf3G0aAiFeEALw_wcB

Thanks!
 

