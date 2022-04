andyahs said: Report: Cowboys had interest in trade for DeVante Parker The Dolphins traded receiver DeVante Parker to the Patriots. That means the Patriots offered the best compensation — a 2023 third-round choice in exchange for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round ch… Click to expand...

Let's hope the trade doesn't bite us. I know most of us are thinking that Devante isn't the consistent type of player but at the end of the day we have to wish him well. Would have been a better place to land IMO.