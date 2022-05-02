 REPORT: Dolphins Interested in Dunlap and Hicks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

REPORT: Dolphins Interested in Dunlap and Hicks

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

dolphinstalk.com

REPORT: Dolphins Interested in Akiem Hicks & Carlos Dunlap - Miami Dolphins

Sports Agent Drew Rosenhaus has told WSVN News that the Miami Dolphins have interest in two of his clients; edge rushers Akiem Hicks and Carlos Dunlap. Currently, Miami has in the ballpark of $20 million of salary-cap space. A few weeks ago Miami had edge rusher, Melvin Ingram, in town for a...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
S

SimplyWess

Would love to get Dunlap! Would immediately make our defense even more elite!
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
DolphinsTalk said:
You can never have too many pass rushers.

That $20m is going to have to be spread thin though. We need at least depth at Center.

Of course, Drew could also just be greasing wheels here, trying to drum up interest in his clients.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
I remember people here saying Carlos Dunlap was washed up a few years ago when he was available then. If it comes cheap I wouldn't mind the depth of a vet.
 
M

Marino2.0

I’d take either at the right price, but I don’t see Dunlap as a great scheme fit. He’s a true 4-3 end, and we play a 3-4 hybrid. Ingram would be a much better scheme fit.

Hicks is a very good player. I’d cut Adam Butler and replace him with Hicks for slightly more money in a heartbeat.
 
