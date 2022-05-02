REPORT: Dolphins Interested in Dunlap and Hicks

DolphinsTalk said: REPORT: Dolphins Interested in Akiem Hicks & Carlos Dunlap - Miami Dolphins Sports Agent Drew Rosenhaus has told WSVN News that the Miami Dolphins have interest in two of his clients; edge rushers Akiem Hicks and Carlos Dunlap. Currently, Miami has in the ballpark of $20 million of salary-cap space. A few weeks ago Miami had edge rusher, Melvin Ingram, in town for a... Click to expand...

You can never have too many pass rushers.That $20m is going to have to be spread thin though. We need at least depth at Center.Of course, Drew could also just be greasing wheels here, trying to drum up interest in his clients.