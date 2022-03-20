REPORT: Dolphins Pursuing OT Terron Armstead; Collins Pursuit On-Hold (for now)

K-Rob said: Armstead is clearly a stud and would help transform the o-line. But I keep reading that he’s often injured. Averages 10 games a season played. With the 17 game season, he could average being on the sideline for 7 games a season. Now, I see that he’s the #1 rated free agent but, man…that injury history worries me. Click to expand...

- When healthy , he’s a top 5 OT in football.- mcdaniel had a similar situation with Trent Williams- between Smith, Applebaum and Mcdaniel we will have coaches very conscious about keeping him healthy.- not sure how his injuries occurred, but being the LT in our system may actually be a little easier on him as he’s no longer blindside.- the help he will give Jax/Eich behind the scenes is invaluable. They will get better just from him being on roster.At the end of the day, an OL ofLT - ArmsteadLG - Eich/JaxC - Deiter/Draft PickRG - Williams/HuntRT - Williams/HuntGives us a better chance than replacing Armstead with any other player. This is the splash that makes the most sense on paper