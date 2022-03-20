 REPORT: Dolphins Pursuing OT Terron Armstead; Collins Pursuit On-Hold (for now) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

REPORT: Dolphins Pursuing OT Terron Armstead; Collins Pursuit On-Hold (for now)

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
22,045
Reaction score
1,206
Location
Maryland
K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,112
Reaction score
781
Age
47
Location
Colorado
Armstead is clearly a stud and would help transform the o-line. But I keep reading that he’s often injured. Averages 10 games a season played. With the 17 game season, he could average being on the sideline for 7 games a season. Now, I see that he’s the #1 rated free agent but, man…that injury history worries me.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
2,316
Reaction score
4,362
Age
29
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
K-Rob said:
Armstead is clearly a stud and would help transform the o-line. But I keep reading that he’s often injured. Averages 10 games a season played. With the 17 game season, he could average being on the sideline for 7 games a season. Now, I see that he’s the #1 rated free agent but, man…that injury history worries me.
Click to expand...

- When healthy , he’s a top 5 OT in football.

- mcdaniel had a similar situation with Trent Williams

- between Smith, Applebaum and Mcdaniel we will have coaches very conscious about keeping him healthy.

- not sure how his injuries occurred, but being the LT in our system may actually be a little easier on him as he’s no longer blindside.

- the help he will give Jax/Eich behind the scenes is invaluable. They will get better just from him being on roster.


At the end of the day, an OL of

LT - Armstead
LG - Eich/Jax
C - Deiter/Draft Pick
RG - Williams/Hunt
RT - Williams/Hunt

Gives us a better chance than replacing Armstead with any other player. This is the splash that makes the most sense on paper
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom