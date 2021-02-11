 Report: Dolphins want to sign Jason Sanders to extension | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Report: Dolphins want to sign Jason Sanders to extension

Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Club Member
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,473
Reaction score
1,486
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Dolphins want to sign Jason Sanders to extension - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders earned All-Pro honors in 2020. He enters the final year of his contract due to make $920,000 in base salary. Not surprisingly, the Dolphins hope to keep Sanders around long term. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have expressed interest in an...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have expressed interest in an extension for Sanders. Jackson adds that negotiations have yet to get serious.
Click to expand...
yep get it done
i think baker will be next
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,403
Reaction score
11,373
Wait, we're actually NOT walking away from a good special teams player ..... and it's not a longsnapper? I'm skeptical how true this report is ... because it makes sense, and that seems odd.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom