Coach_Rob
Club Member
Report: Dolphins want to sign Jason Sanders to extension - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders earned All-Pro honors in 2020. He enters the final year of his contract due to make $920,000 in base salary. Not surprisingly, the Dolphins hope to keep Sanders around long term. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have expressed interest in an...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
yep get it done
i think baker will be next