Report: NFL's COVID-19 backup schedule includes no bye weeks

Why the Second Wave of the 1918 Spanish Flu Was So Deadly The first strain of the Spanish flu wasn’t particularly deadly. Then it came back in the fall with a vengeance.

Pushing back the season would likely make it worse. Given the way local governments will let up, and people relax their own social distancing, a second (and possibly deadlier) wave is highly likely and would come in the fall. Making it even worse, Flu season also picks up in late Fall. The compounding impact of Covid-19 and Flu will make things far worse than they are today, IMO.2021 is when we can even approach normal again as a vaccine begins to be rolled out. If anything, they should consider a shortened season beginning in January 2021.