Report: Tua Tagovailoa Documentary 'Tua' from Fox Sports to Air Sept. 6

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,689
Reaction score
6,792
Location
West Palm Beach
Fox Sports Films is planning to air a documentary about Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

Variety's Joe Otterson shared a statement from Charlie Dixon, Fox Sports' executive vice president of content, about the project, which is titled Tua.

"Tua is a beloved young star with an incredible story," Dixon said. "We like to say, 'Fox is Football,' and since it's in our DNA, that means providing the deepest insight into the sport both on and off the field. The film's level of access and pure emotion provides a new level of appreciation for his journey."

Tua will focus partially on Tagovailoa's recovery from the dislocated hip that abruptly ended his 2019 season. Dr. Lyle Cain, who serves as Alabama's team physician, was interviewed for the documentary.

While fans have yet to see Tagovailoa back in action, the Dolphins' decision to select him fifth overall in the 2020 draft played down fears that the injury would significantly derail his football career.

The first airing of Tua will be Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox.

www.google.com

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Documentary 'Tua' from Fox Sports to Air Sept. 6

Fox Sports Films is planning to air a documentary about Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa . Variety 's Joe Otterson shared a statement from Charlie Dixon, Fox Sports' executive ...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
SCall13

SCall13

Finheaven QB
Joined
May 25, 2003
Messages
13,541
Reaction score
211
Location
Charlotte, NC
No offense to the kid, but what is the validation for a documentary on someone who has yet to do anything at the highest level? Are they going to talk about his abusive dad and how he was beaten for a bad game or practice and how he was forced to become left-handed? Just wondering...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom