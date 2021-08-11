 Reports From CHI Joint Practices | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Reports From CHI Joint Practices

Hi all. We'll post whatever tweets there are here. Sadly, the policy in Windy Murderville is that they are not allowed. I'm sure this is a standard put into place by the honey guzzlers themselves. If you can't be good you can at least be secretive they say. It reminds Loco of a story that involves the Botswana Minister of Propaganda, three prostitutes, a stunt kite and of course 4 empty bottles of The Old Janx Spirit. Let Loco tell you, there is a new policy on what type of pencil erasers sold in Botswana dear friends.

Please like the tweets we share. They are extra tough to snag as they are coming from the media of Windy Murderville who are ya know, busy, reporting windy murders as well as recipe changes to Lou Malnattis sauce.

Wind Conan Obrien GIF by Team Coco
 
Just a comment after watching nfl network and around training camp,

I'm not that old and am not a "get off my lawn" dude.....but I'm really really NOT DIGGING the new jersey number rule. I find it to look idiotic and confusing.
 
Nice to hear he is improving so rapidly. Two thoughts.

Durability? The fact Tua played last season at all after a potential career ending injury and is looking better then ever for this one says it all.

Arm strength? He can thread the ball to his receivers just fine.

I have never been so excited for a upcoming season.
 
Nice. Two thoughts.

Durability? The fact Tua played last season at all after a potential career ending injury and is looking better then ever for this one says it all.

Arm strength? He can thread the ball to his receivers just fine.

I have never been so excited for a upcoming season.
Yeah just all these reports and complete disrespect by the media when it comes to Tua, I don't think I've ever wanted to see an indvidual player to succeed and prove critics more than I do with Tua.

Just on my way to work today I was listening to some QB rankings on ESPN Radio based on NFL personnel surveys (allegedly) and they had QBs like Daniel Jones and Fitzpatrick ranked ahead of Tua.

Season opener can't get here soon enough
 
