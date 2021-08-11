Reports From CHI Joint Practices

Hi all. We'll post whatever tweets there are here. Sadly, the policy in Windy Murderville is that they are not allowed. I'm sure this is a standard put into place by the honey guzzlers themselves. If you can't be good you can at least be secretive they say. It reminds Loco of a story that involves the Botswana Minister of Propaganda, three prostitutes, a stunt kite and of course 4 empty bottles of The Old Janx Spirit. Let Loco tell you, there is a new policy on what type of pencil erasers sold in Botswana dear friends.Please like the tweets we share. They are extra tough to snag as they are coming from the media of Windy Murderville who are ya know, busy, reporting windy murders as well as recipe changes to Lou Malnattis sauce.