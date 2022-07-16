 Requesting help for a fellow Fin Fan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Requesting help for a fellow Fin Fan

Hey guys; I rarely do things like this, and mods, move if necessary.

Hussam Patel does a lot of good work on research and prep for Dolphins-centric stuff. He’s done writeups and content for different publications, sites, podcasts, etc. He’s a good, hard-working kid, and his family is undergoing some hardship with a COVID-related issue.

Anything that you can do to help would be awesome.

 
