Requesting help for a fellow Fin Fan

Hey guys; I rarely do things like this, and mods, move if necessary.



Hussam Patel does a lot of good work on research and prep for Dolphins-centric stuff. He’s done writeups and content for different publications, sites, podcasts, etc. He’s a good, hard-working kid, and his family is undergoing some hardship with a COVID-related issue.



Anything that you can do to help would be awesome.



