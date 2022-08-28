Rest in Peace, Jason Jenkins

H.P. Lovedrafts
Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins' senior vice president of communications and community affairs, passed away today at the age of 47. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.
I didn't know much about him before reading up on him tonight. He sounds as if he was a really good man that will be missed by many.
My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and kids.
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...p-of-communications-jason-jenkins-dies-at-47/
