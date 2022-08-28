 Rest in Peace, Jason Jenkins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rest in Peace, Jason Jenkins

Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins' senior vice president of communications and community affairs, passed away today at the age of 47. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.

I didn't know much about him before reading up on him tonight. He sounds as if he was a really good man that will be missed by many.

My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and kids.


https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...p-of-communications-jason-jenkins-dies-at-47/
 
It sounds like he was a very special individual which is evident with how the players and administration are taking this. My condolences to his wife and children.
 
E30M3 said:
Man, that's young. RIP. Any word on cause?
I haven't heard anything, but it must have been very sudden and the family said it was unexpected. I'm guessing possibly a heart attack or something along those lines.

I looked at his Twitter account and he was posting normal Dolphins-related Tweets this morning. That shows how sudden his passing was.
 
