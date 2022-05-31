 Return of Suh? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Return of Suh?

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Buccaneers add Akiem Hicks, which likely closes the door on Ndamukong Suh - ProFootballTalk

For the Bucs, “Hello, Hicks” likely means, “See ya, Suh.”The Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The contract is worth “up to” $10 million.The development likely means that Ndamukong Suh won’t...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I know we chucked a lot of money in the Suh well but how about a one-year deal to further bolster the DL?
 
It would have to be a pedestrian amount that Suh would laugh at.
 
If they are going to sign another free agent for the money they would need to sign Suh, I would rather they sign Tretter. I know his knees are a huge question mark but he didn’t miss any games in 2021, even though he wasn’t able to practice during the week because of his knees.
 
Suh's never missed an NFL game due to injury....
 
I realize that. I just believe he probably wants more money than the Dolphins would be willing to pay him. I also think that a veteran center like Tretter is a bigger need than Suh. My only concern with Tretter is his knees and the fact he is still a free agent is likely because teams in need of a center also are concerned with his knee issues.
 
Tampa is a superbowl contender and if they do not want him it seems there may be things to shy away from.
I have always thought he was at least a borderline dirty player. Maybe heis a locker room issue?
 
I never cared how dirty he was perceived to be. I'd rather have them then be the team that has to play them. They just got younger at the position in TB.
 
its a no from me dawg GIF
 
If Suh does reurn to the Bucs, I'm looking forward to our week of joint practice with Tampa. We would really find out a lot about the status of Miami's ol and offense in general after practicing against that defense.
 
The Bucs just signed Hicks. So I’m not sure why you think the Bucs would resign Suh. If they actually had an interest in signing Suh, they would have signed him and not Hicks.
 
