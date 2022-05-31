Return of Suh?

Fin-Loco
Buccaneers add Akiem Hicks, which likely closes the door on Ndamukong Suh - ProFootballTalk
For the Bucs, “Hello, Hicks” likely means, “See ya, Suh.”The Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The contract is worth “up to” $10 million.The development likely means that Ndamukong Suh won’t...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
I know we chucked a lot of money in the Suh well but how about a one-year deal to further bolster the DL?