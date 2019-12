FYI he is also a RFA in 2020. Being a 4th rounder and not a UDFA makes this an easy decision to go with the original tender and a roughly $2 million salary in 2020. If someone offers him a deal we would have first rights to match and if we do not we would receive a 4th rounder in return.



Guess I wouldn't be shocked to see an extension here as well but personally I would tender him and then do the draft and see where I am at after.