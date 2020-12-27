 Rewatching the fourth quarter and.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rewatching the fourth quarter and....

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,132
Reaction score
5,764
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
I don’t normally pay much attention to the announcers during the game because I’m so focused but figured I would listen in this time while rewatching
Kurt Warner really did a great job here with his insight from a QB perspective and the perspective of how Flores is dealing with the rotating QBs
Always found him very vanilla on the NFL network but I think his best work is in the booth
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom