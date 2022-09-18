 Rich Eisen: Waddle and Hill are the only pair of wideouts with 170+ yards and 2 TDs a piece in the same game since at least 1950. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rich Eisen: Waddle and Hill are the only pair of wideouts with 170+ yards and 2 TDs a piece in the same game since at least 1950.

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,964
Reaction score
3,442
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
But waddle won’t produce with Hill in town right ?

Waddle looks as good if not better than hill and I cant fn believe it
 
mekadave

mekadave

OL Watcher
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
903
Reaction score
2,357
Location
Houston
Most of the running game problems have been due to blown assignments. Once those get worked out, it's really gonna get good.
 
Xbrett82us

Xbrett82us

Starter
Joined
Oct 3, 2004
Messages
1,186
Reaction score
538
It's really, really hard to understate how impressive this performance was. Everything we thought about this team wasn't a training camp facade - it became a reality in that Q4. Tua with confidence and time in the pocket - it had me borderline uncomfortable. Like, those Ravens defenders have families. Those last few drives - there was absolutely nothing that was stopping that offense from driving the ball down the field. And by the time Tua picked them apart a dozen times over, a quick draw to Edmonds yielded us another 30 yards. The impact on Tua, this team, and the league's perception of Miami will be changed forever. This is the start of something crazy and wild. My 15 day old son might not see a Dolphins losing season in quite some time.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom