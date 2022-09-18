Rich Eisen: Waddle and Hill are the only pair of wideouts with 170+ yards and 2 TDs a piece in the same game since at least 1950.

It's really, really hard to understate how impressive this performance was. Everything we thought about this team wasn't a training camp facade - it became a reality in that Q4. Tua with confidence and time in the pocket - it had me borderline uncomfortable. Like, those Ravens defenders have families. Those last few drives - there was absolutely nothing that was stopping that offense from driving the ball down the field. And by the time Tua picked them apart a dozen times over, a quick draw to Edmonds yielded us another 30 yards. The impact on Tua, this team, and the league's perception of Miami will be changed forever. This is the start of something crazy and wild. My 15 day old son might not see a Dolphins losing season in quite some time.