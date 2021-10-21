Riddick goes off on Miami front office and acknowledges Tua has been set up for failure.

Tiko377
the problem lies in the talent...admin/coaching not QBWe have the money to build around Tua. Watson, is a serious question mark for the near future.
Tua will go to another team and be a great QB. Grier and Flores have no idea how to build a successful football team and they are the problem with this organization. It’s not Tua’s fault they are both incompetent.If you want elite at the QB position you're not giving up on Tua too soon.