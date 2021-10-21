 Riddick goes off on Miami front office and acknowledges Tua has been set up for failure. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Riddick goes off on Miami front office and acknowledges Tua has been set up for failure.

I give up on all moves done by this regime. DW is the last thing they will do before they get their walking papers, and deservedly so.

I didn't see anyone pounding the table for Rosen. If Omar Kelly endorsed this rant then that is all I need to know.

I good GM would trade for DW and keep Tua but at this point I will take anything.
 
If you want elite at the QB position you're not giving up on Tua too soon.
 
Tua will go to another team and be a great QB. Grier and Flores have no idea how to build a successful football team and they are the problem with this organization. It’s not Tua’s fault they are both incompetent.
 
