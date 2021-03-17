Robert Foster signs with the Dolphins

spiketex said: He played with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. 6'2" 196 lbs and has decent speed. Possible practice squad prospect but maybe Tua requested him. Click to expand...

Tua said he wants to play with an Alabama wr that says he prefers Tua over Mac Jones. Foster was the first one to raise his hand.Calm down people. That's a joke. Love Tua and looking forward to his future in Miami.