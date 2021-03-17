Robert Foster signs with the Dolphins

dunbar1352
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2013
- Messages
- 127
- Reaction score
- 50
Nfl.com
Season started yet?Can he play center, cuz we're in bad trouble there now.
Tua said he wants to play with an Alabama wr that says he prefers Tua over Mac Jones. Foster was the first one to raise his hand.He played with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. 6'2" 196 lbs and has decent speed. Possible practice squad prospect but maybe Tua requested him.
I had a ****ty day. I just cracked up reading that. That was good man. Thanks. I needed that.Tua said he wants to play with an Alabama wr that says he prefers Tua over Mac Jones. Foster was the first one to raise his hand.
Calm down people. That's a joke. Love Tua and looking forward to his future in Miami.
Tua doesnt have that kind of juice yet to be requesting playersHe played with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. 6'2" 196 lbs and has decent speed. Possible practice squad prospect but maybe Tua requested him.