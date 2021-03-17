 Robert Foster signs with the Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Robert Foster signs with the Dolphins

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
884
Reaction score
1,697
Pro’s: He’s a 4.4 guy, broke onto the scene as a rookie as a standout deep threat for the Bills, and he’s only 26 years old.

Con’s: Since his rookie season he really hasn’t done anything
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Second String
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
1,766
Reaction score
765
Age
56
All these bargain bin signings are for a reason, we shall find out said reason SOON.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,158
Reaction score
3,427
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
He played with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. 6'2" 196 lbs and has decent speed. Possible practice squad prospect but maybe Tua requested him.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,049
Reaction score
4,386
gregorygrant83 said:
He played with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. 6'2" 196 lbs and has decent speed. Possible practice squad prospect but maybe Tua requested him.
Click to expand...
Tua said he wants to play with an Alabama wr that says he prefers Tua over Mac Jones. Foster was the first one to raise his hand.

Calm down people. That's a joke. Love Tua and looking forward to his future in Miami.
 
R

RMLogic

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
375
Reaction score
349
Age
66
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Yeah. We are so excited to get the #4 WR from the Washington football team. Thats progress with the talent they have here.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,686
Reaction score
1,323
Age
45
gregorygrant83 said:
Tua said he wants to play with an Alabama wr that says he prefers Tua over Mac Jones. Foster was the first one to raise his hand.

Calm down people. That's a joke. Love Tua and looking forward to his future in Miami.
Click to expand...
I had a ****ty day. I just cracked up reading that. That was good man. Thanks. I needed that.
 
O

opticblazed

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
552
Reaction score
500
spiketex said:
He played with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. 6'2" 196 lbs and has decent speed. Possible practice squad prospect but maybe Tua requested him.
Click to expand...
Tua doesnt have that kind of juice yet to be requesting players
 
