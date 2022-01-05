Robert Hunt appreciate thread

I think we officially need to stop talking about how bad our OL and start referring to how bad our OL-Hunt is.



Hunt now rated 25th out of 83 guards by PFF. Jackson sitting at 76 out of 83; Davis and Eich next to each other at 79 and 80 out of 82 at OT, Dieter 29 out of 38 at center.



Seriously, Hunt with the same offensive line coach is succeeding.....where would he be rated with a real coordinator?