 Robert Hunt appreciate thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Robert Hunt appreciate thread

B

brumdog44

Starter
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
6,403
Reaction score
5,132
I think we officially need to stop talking about how bad our OL and start referring to how bad our OL-Hunt is.

Hunt now rated 25th out of 83 guards by PFF. Jackson sitting at 76 out of 83; Davis and Eich next to each other at 79 and 80 out of 82 at OT, Dieter 29 out of 38 at center.

Seriously, Hunt with the same offensive line coach is succeeding.....where would he be rated with a real coordinator?
 
Q

quasi

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 24, 2010
Messages
429
Reaction score
139
Historically bad offensive line.

I'm on board with replacing Tua with Watson, but it's also impossible to evaluate Tua behind that line.
 
F

Finsup4ever

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
808
Reaction score
1,061
Age
46
Location
28601
Hunt is a really good RG, and is the only current member of our Oline that I definitely want to keep. He is playing well despite having a total s*** show to his right, and a backup quality to his left. Improve the guys next to him and he will be even better
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
8,533
Reaction score
15,568
Age
69
Location
Miami
Hunt is the only offensive lineman for on this years line I want to see starting next year. Eichenberg and Deiter can retune as backups but Jackson and Davis both need to be replaced and traded or cut, IMO.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,465
Reaction score
941
Age
31
Location
Boston
He really started to turn it around in the 2nd half of the season. Give us at least 1 developing piece.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
17,086
Reaction score
30,155
brumdog44 said:
I think we officially need to stop talking about how bad our OL and start referring to how bad our OL-Hunt is.

Hunt now rated 25th out of 83 guards by PFF. Jackson sitting at 76 out of 83; Davis and Eich next to each other at 79 and 80 out of 82 at OT, Dieter 29 out of 38 at center.

Seriously, Hunt with the same offensive line coach is succeeding.....where would he be rated with a real coordinator?
Click to expand...
he's headed to the pro bowl in the future regardless of coaching.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
6,207
Reaction score
5,401
Age
45
Location
East Coast
quasi said:
Historically bad offensive line.

I'm on board with replacing Tua with Watson, but it's also impossible to evaluate Tua behind that line.
Click to expand...
Why does every God damn thread have to turn into a Tua comment.....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom