Robert Hunt vs. Atlanta

I couldn't watch the game last night, as I live in Central New York. I saw the recap on NFL.com and have heard lots of good stuff about Miami's performance from both local (South Florida, that is) and national media figures. This is probably the most satisfying Dolphins' preseason win since we shut out Kansas City in the 2008 preseason.



One thing I've heard from several outlets is that Robert Hunt struggled last night, particularly against bull-rushing DTs. This surprised me, as Hunt is a massive and strong man, and one of my favorite players on the offensive line. As I wrote previously, I didn't see the game. I'm just stating what I've read. Did Hunt struggle last night? And if so, was it against Atlanta's second teamers? Thanks!