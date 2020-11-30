Romo/Nantz to Call Chiefs/Dolphins Game

Dolph N.Fan
Taylor Club
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 18,606
- Reaction score
- 10,627
- Location
- Columbus, OH
They confirmed at the end of their Chiefs/Buccaneers broadcast. Not surprised actually when you see their other options that week:
Texans/Bears
Broncos/Panthers
Titans/Jaguars
Jets/Seahawks
Colts/Raiders
colts and raiders getting blown out have really dampened that game lol
